Continue regular activities during public curfew call: Manipur govt

Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday appealed to the public to continue their regular activities during the statewide public curfew announced by TAKDAL.
On Wednesday, the Thoubal and Kakching District Apunba Lup (TAKDAL) announced a statewide shutdown on September 8 and 9 against the government’s failure to solve the Manipur crisis. The decision was taken during a one-day public convention in Thoubal district after Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to visit the torn strife state of Manipur even after four months of crisis. TAKDAL also resolved to launch a non-cooperation movement against the central and state government from September 10.
In an appeal to the general public, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said given the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and effective maintenance of the same, it is hereby appealed to all sections of the general public, including public functionaries to continue performing normal activities and functions during the statewide curfew announced by TAKDAL on 8 and 9 September, supported by other civil society organisations.
The chief secretary also appealed to the public to refrain from getting involved in activities that may create mistrust/misunderstanding or aggravate the prevailing law and order crisis in the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The government has also appealed to TAKDAL to withdraw their public curfew call in the public interest and discuss issues with the state government.
It further requested all general public, including public functionaries to support the steps taken up by the government towards bringing normalcy to the state.
On Wednesday, dozens of people, including a journalist, were injured during tear gas and mock bombs fired by security forces at the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur district. Thousands of people from varied backgrounds gathered at the COCOMI mass rally and tried to remove the barricade Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur set up by the Army.
Also Read | Manipur: State will bear the fees of displaced students, says Guv Uikey
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: One killed in Tengnoupal, several injured in fresh firing
- Continue regular activities during public curfew call: Manipur govt
- Assam: Pandu, Dhubri ports handed over to private sector
- History shows we cannot trust our ‘neighbour’: Arunachal CM
- Assam train routes extended amid Dibrugarh station upgrade
- Nagaland Cong expresses confidence in 2024 Lok Sabha victory