Continue regular activities during public curfew call: Manipur govt

Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday appealed to the public to continue their regular activities during the statewide public curfew announced by TAKDAL.

On Wednesday, the Thoubal and Kakching District Apunba Lup (TAKDAL) announced a statewide shutdown on September 8 and 9 against the government’s failure to solve the Manipur crisis. The decision was taken during a one-day public convention in Thoubal district after Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to visit the torn strife state of Manipur even after four months of crisis. TAKDAL also resolved to launch a non-cooperation movement against the central and state government from September 10.

In an appeal to the general public, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said given the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and effective maintenance of the same, it is hereby appealed to all sections of the general public, including public functionaries to continue performing normal activities and functions during the statewide curfew announced by TAKDAL on 8 and 9 September, supported by other civil society organisations.

The chief secretary also appealed to the public to refrain from getting involved in activities that may create mistrust/misunderstanding or aggravate the prevailing law and order crisis in the state.

The government has also appealed to TAKDAL to withdraw their public curfew call in the public interest and discuss issues with the state government.

It further requested all general public, including public functionaries to support the steps taken up by the government towards bringing normalcy to the state.

On Wednesday, dozens of people, including a journalist, were injured during tear gas and mock bombs fired by security forces at the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur district. Thousands of people from varied backgrounds gathered at the COCOMI mass rally and tried to remove the barricade Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur set up by the Army.

