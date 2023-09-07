Manipur: State will bear the fees of displaced students, says Guv Uikey

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has announced that the state government will cover the fees of displaced students in the state’s government schools and urged parents to send their children to school.

She made this announcement during her visit to newly constructed temporary shelter homes in Sajiwa Jail Complex, Imphal East. Governor Uikey stressed the importance of these homes for displaced families and clarified they are not permanent shelters. Once peace is restored, the government will help them return to their original settlements.

Governor Uikey instructed officials to expedite drainage system construction to prevent waterborne diseases and improve the surrounding areas. She also called for a special ambulance and medical officer for emergencies and spaces for recreation.

Financial assistance for pregnant, lactating women, and children to access nutritious food will be provided by the Governor’s Secretariat.

Governor Uikey interacted with the IDPs and pledged ongoing support, emphasising efforts to restore peace in Manipur. She urged against violence and encouraged dialogue between communities.

As President of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Manipur Branch, Governor Uikey distributed relief materials to 190 families, including mosquito nets, kitchen sets, blankets, and hygiene kits, benefiting 704 inmates. She also provided financial aid and food for 227 children.

Governor Uikey inaugurated a UNICEF-installed water filter plant and inspected the shelter homes.

Chairperson of IRCS, Manipur, Narendra Ningomba, highlighted the Governor’s efforts to secure relief materials from the IRCS headquarters in New Delhi, including submitting a proposal to the Union Health Minister for assistance to the affected people in Manipur.

