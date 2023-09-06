Manipur: Clay Khongsai appointed as IG in Indo-Tibetan border police force

Imphal: Clay Khongsai, an IPS Officer from Manipur, has been appointed as Inspector General in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police for a period of five years on a deputation basis.

In an appointment order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it is stated that Clay Khongsai, IPS of Manipur cadre (1996), is appointed as IG of ITBP against an existing vacancy on a deputation basis for a period of five years from the date of assuming the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The order further instructs the state government to relieve Khongsai immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Center.

Speaking to EastMojo, Khongsai informed that the state government released him on Tuesday, and he will be joining his new assignment as soon as possible.

“It’s a new job, so I don’t know how it’s going to be. But I look forward to the new assignment,” said Khongsai.

Prior to his new appointment, Khongsai was serving as the additional deputy general of police (ADGP) of the Manipur Police department.

