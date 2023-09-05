UN experts raise alarm over human rights violations in Manipur crisis

Imphal: United Nations experts expressed deep concern on Monday over reported human rights abuses in India’s Manipur crisis, including sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, displacement, torture, and ill-treatment. They cited an inadequate humanitarian response to the conflict between Meitei and Kuki ethnic communities, which began in May 2023.

By mid-August 2023, around 160 people, mostly from the Kuki community, were reportedly killed, and over 300 injured. The conflict resulted in tens of thousands forcibly displaced, homes and churches burned, farmland destroyed, and livelihoods lost.

The experts decried gender-based violence targeting Kuki women and girls, including gang rape, public humiliation, beatings, and burnings. They highlighted the role of online and offline hate speech in inciting these atrocities.

The experts expressed alarm over the misuse of counterterrorism measures against ethnic and religious minorities and called the situation a tragic development for India’s minorities.

They raised concerns about the government’s slow response and welcomed fact-finding missions and Supreme Court involvement in Manipur. They urged continued monitoring and action on justice, accountability, and reparations.

The experts expressed worry about the criminalization and harassment of human rights defenders documenting cases. They called on the Indian government to intensify relief efforts and investigate acts of violence, including potential involvement of public officials in incitement of hatred and violence.

