Assam Rifles organises yoga event in Manipur's Tamenglong District

Guwahati: Assam Rifles, operating under the HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), on Monday organised a special programme titled ‘Practicing Yoga with Locals’ at Kaimai village in the Tousem Sub Division of Tamenglong District, Manipur.
The primary objective of this event was to encourage and incorporate various yoga exercises and disciplines into daily life, official sources said.
Participants enthusiastically engaged in yoga activities, aiming to perfect their yoga postures and positions. Beyond yoga practice, the event facilitated discussions with civilians, covering topics like meditation, relaxation techniques, and the significance of a healthy lifestyle.
The event provided a valuable opportunity for attendees to acquire knowledge about different yoga exercises and their associated benefits. This initiative received high praise from both local residents and members of the Assam Rifles battalion.
A total of 54 individuals participated in this event, demonstrating their commitment to the cause.
