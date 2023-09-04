Imphal: The Manipur State Population Commission (MSPC) on Monday conducted its first consultative meeting with the Think Tank (a panel of experts) at Hotel Imphal.
During the meeting held, chief guest Lenin Singh Hijam, the Advocate General of Manipur, highlighted the 1950 White Paper on Manipur’s size and population by the Government of India during the Merger period. He expressed concern about the spread of misinformation over 70 years and its potential impact on the state’s existence and national security. He urged the expert panel to address these issues before reaching conclusions.
Participating in the meeting as the functional president, Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh stated that the Manipur State Population Commission was established on February 17, 2023. To address the issue of illegal immigrants in the state, the Government formed a Cabinet sub-committee consisting of three Ministers on 16th February 2023. Verification drives targeting illegal immigrants were conducted in the five districts bordering Myanmar. Within a short period, more than two thousand illegal immigrants were identified, and the Government took steps to provide shelter to these migrants on humanitarian grounds.
Regarding the population in the state, he mentioned that there has been a sudden increase in the population of certain groups over the last 130 years. According to the 1881 census, the Meitei population was about 130,000, which had grown to 1,250,000 in the 2011 census, while the Naga population increased from 60,000 in the 1881 census to 604,000 in the 2011 census. On the other hand, the Kuki-Mizo population, which was only 17,000 in the 1881 census, has risen to 448,000 in the 2011 census.
He expressed his belief that the Panel of Experts Meeting organised by the Manipur State Population Commission would generate a practical and realistic proposal for the Government after thorough discussion.
The programme was also attended by Bobby Waikhom, Secretary to the Governor, as a Special Guest, Dr. Moirangthem Manimohan Meetei, State Population Commissioner, and Dr. M. Veto Singh, Secretary of MSPC. Experts and intellectuals from various fields and departments also participated in the consultative sessions.
