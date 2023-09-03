Manipur: Kukis protest in Chandel after appointment of Meitei Assam Rifles official

Residents in the Dingpi area under the Khengjoi Sub-Division in the Chandel district September protested against the proposed deployment of the Assam Rifles Unit under the command of a Meitei officer at Sehlon, Chandel district.

Several locals gathered at Sehlon village to hold a protest rally against the appointment of a Meitei officer at Sehlon. However, the Assam Rifles posted in the area forbid them to carry out their proposed rally. Even the vehicle carrying media personnel could not proceed further from Hengshi village. Locals supposed to take part in the rally were also stopped at Hengshi AR Gate.

But despite the opposition from Assam Rifles officials, several locals held a protest rally against the proposed deployment of the Assam Rifles Unit under the command of a Meitei officer. People also gathered at Hengshi villages and carried out a protest rally from Hengshi village public ground to the Hengshi AR Gate.

Briefing media persons at the sideline of the protest, Thangjamang Haokip, Secretary of the Kuki Chief Association, Khengjoi said, “Considering the geo-political situation at the moment, we are strongly against the appointment of a Meitei AR officer at Sehlon. We are not against the Assam Rifles, but we are strongly against the appointment of a Meitei officer when misunderstanding between the two communities is already at its peak. The mistrust can hamper the already existing cordial relationship between the Assam Rifles and its people. As the area is predominantly occupied by the Kuki people, appointing a Meitei officer at this juncture will only heighten the volatile situation in the state.

“If our demands are not met, we will continue our protest in a more intense manner,” he added.

The Kuki Chief Association, Khengjoi on 1st September has also written to the Director General of Assam Rifles Shillong, requesting him to halt the process of deploying the Assam Rifles unit under the command of a Meitei officer at Sehlon, Chandel District in the interest of peace and security.

