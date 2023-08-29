Manipur: State officials get mobile data access, no respite for public

Imphal: The Manipur government on Monday lifted the mobile internet ban for government officials.

The latest development comes after an indefinite mobile internet ban came into force in Manipur on May 3 evening after ethnic violence broke out in the state.

An order issued by T Ranjit Singh, commissioner (Home), Manipur government said the numbers white-listed for the internet include the Manipur Governor, secretary to Governor and officers/officials recommended by Governor’s Secretariat, chief minister, secretary to CM, legal advisor to CM and officers/officials recommended by CM’s secretariat, Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, secretary of Manipur Legislative Assembly and officers/officials recommended by Manipur Legislative Assembly secretariat, Chief Justice, judges and officers/officials recommended by High Court of Manipur, all cabinet ministers. The numbers listed in the order must fill out a prescribed undertaking/consent form and submit the same to Gurumayum Robert Sharma, chairman of the expert committee.

Mobile internet services for the public, including state media persons, remain banned amid the prevailing situation in the state.

