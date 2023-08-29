Four militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Four militants belonging to different outfits were arrested in separate operations and arms and ammunition were seized from them, police said on Tuesday.
During search operations, police teams nabbed one insurgent each of the NSCN(IM) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and two overground workers of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamyanba Khuman faction) from Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, a police statement said.
Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations, it said.
Search operations were conducted by security forces in fringe and vulnerable areas of the five valley districts, it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Movement of vehicles along National Highway 37 (Imphal-Silchar Road) is taking place with strict vigil in vulnerable areas and security convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches, the statement said.
A total of 129 checkpoints have been erected in various hill and valley districts and 2,027 people were detained for violations, it added.
Also Read | Is discrimination a new reality for Kuki-Zomi students of Manipur Uni?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Situation in Manipur is firmly under control: MOS B L Verma
- Almost half of Moon missions fail. Why is space still so hard?
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi wishes to share with your siblings
- For minorities, biased AI algorithms can damage almost every part of life
- Union minister inaugurates handicrafts emporium in Nagaland
- Manipur: State officials get mobile data access, no respite for public