Manipur: Govt to transport essentials to Churachandpur via Silchar, Aizawl

Imphal: The Manipur government will use an alternative supply chain to Churachandpur district through Silchar (Assam) and Aizawl (Mizoram) following a disruption along the Imphal-Dimapur route amid the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

According to the official report, the government will transport essential commodities from Imphal to Churachandpur with the coordination of the Army, CAPF and Assam Rifles on August 28.

Transport operators are unwilling to operate between Imphal and Churachandpur due to ongoing law and order issues along the inter-district boundary hampering the smooth movement of essential commodities, it said.

The government is trying to ensure a smooth flow of essential commodities, including regular review meetings for the price and availability situation at a district level.

Price Reporting Centres have also been established by the SDOs along with the ADC council staff to report on retail and wholesale prices and stringent action against hoarders and black marketers manipulating market prices is taken to prevent any hoarding, it said.

The government has taken various measures to ensure that medical supplies are reaching the district, with the Health department undertaking multiple sorties of transportation through BSF, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and Helicopter.

The government is also monitoring the price of 22 essential commodities through a district level price monitoring cell/price monitoring committee set up at the district level with the deputy magistrate of Churachandpur district as the chairman, it added.

