Hopeful of positive outcome on Indo-Naga peace talks: Manipur MP Lorho

Imphal: Dr. Lorho S Pfoze, Outer Manipur MP, is hopeful about positive outcomes from the restarted peace talks between the Indian government and NSCN-IM.

MP Lorho emphasised that the talks are more serious now, with a focus on key issues like a separate flag and constitution.

Speaking to EastMojo, MP Lorho expressed confidence that the discussions will lead to effective solutions this time, addressing the long-standing Naga problems.

“We hope that both parties will understand each other and I think they are working on it. Maybe when they sit across the table they will be able to sort out the differences and find solution very soon,” said MP Lorho.

He underlined the importance of understanding among parties, expressing optimism that face-to-face discussions will help resolve differences promptly.

MP Lorho further stated that the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur has also impacted the Nagas and they are very much conscious and concerned about what is happening in the state of Manipur.

He stressed the significance of acknowledging diverse origins and maintaining historical accuracy to avoid conflicts.

MP Lorho also maintained that Nagas have decided to be neutral in this particular conflict time and they are not taking sides with Meiteis and working against another community. “Nagas have always stood their ground and this has been our long term vision and aspiration, so we have only reiterated our position,” said MP Lorho.

Previously, Nagas in Manipur conducted rallies, advocating successful talks based on the 2015 Framework Agreement and safeguarding their territorial autonomy.

The hilly areas of Manipur constitute 90 percent of the geographical area of the state and are inhabited by Nagas and Kukis tribes.

