Manipur: Assam Rifles organises medical camp for displaced people in Jiribam

Jiribam: The Assam Rifles, under the Headquarters of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), on Saturday organised a medical camp for internally displaced people in Jiribam District, Manipur.

In an effort to provide healthcare facilities for people in a relief camp, the Assam Rifles conducted the medical camp at Bidyanagar Sports Complex in Jiribam.

As part of the camp, medical consultations and treatments for various ailments were provided. A medical team, including a medical officer and nursing staff, rendered services and treatments to all patients in the relief camp.

A total of 28 individuals, including 9 males, 11 females, and 8 children, benefitted from the camp, all of whom were suffering from minor ailments, a press release stated. The goodwill initiative was lauded by attendees and local residents.

