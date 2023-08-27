Centre must take drastic steps to end Manipur violence: MP Lorho S Pfoze

Imphal: Outer Manipur MP Dr Lorho S Pfoze has expressed his concern over the prevailing situation in his home state and is hoping for normalcy at the earliest.

Stating that the present ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur has lingered on for more than three months now, MP Lorho expressed his hope that the Centre will not allow violence to continue.

“We only wish that certain drastic steps be taken by the Center to put an end to all the violence and terror. And we sincerely hope normalcy will come in a very quick manner,” said MP Lorho.

The MP was in Ukhrul to attend the valedictory function of the 30th general conference of the Naga Students Federation (NSF) when the EastMojo team met him on Friday.

Recalling the conflict between Nagas and Kukis in the 1990s, the MP said there were a lot of killings and unease among the communities. Lorho also informed that even after the ethnic conflict was over, tensions still persisted.

Likewise, the conflict between Meitei Pangals (Muslims) and Meiteis Hindus happened, though it was for a short duration, however, such conflicts created so much tension among the communities, he said.

MP Lorho also expressed his apprehension over the ongoing ethnic conflict which might not be over anytime soon, stating that the communities have their own views and are rigid about their views.

“Both the conflicting communities have a trust deficit towards each other, so any peace mission should be led by a neutral third party. However, even the Center seems to be facing a lot of difficulties on how to intervene in the present crisis,” said the MP.

He further stated though complete restoration of normalcy in the state may take some time, however, the incident of violence has come down over the past few weeks.

“I hope that people will not only become fatigued because of violence but realise that violence is not going to bring any good for our people and the state,” MP Lorho stated.

