Manipur: Security forces recover arms, ammunition during search ops

Imphal: Security forces recovered four firearms, 38 ammunition and eight bombs from Manipur’s Imphal East and Imphal West districts during search operations, police said.
Search operations were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts during which security forces recovered firearms, ammunition and bombs, a statement issued by the Manipur Police Control Room said on Thursday night.
The statement said “during the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of congregation of protestors.”
A total of 123 ‘nakas’ (checkpoints) were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley and police detained 1,581 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The statement appealed to the general public not to believe in rumours and to be wary of false videos. Any circulation of unfounded videos may be confirmed from the rumour-free number – 9233522822- of the Central control room. It also appealed to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.
Also Read | Manipur: DC Zuringla inaugurates badminton indoor stadium in Ukhrul
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal BJP undergoes reshuffle ahead of 2024 polls
- Mizoram bridge collapse to be probed by 4-member expert committee
- Manipur: Security forces recover arms, ammunition during search ops
- 25 Arunachal towns can now pay power bills online
- Assam: NFR makes steady progress in freight loading operations
- Assam: NRL, IWAI sign MoU for transportation of petroleum products to B’desh