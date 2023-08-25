Manipur CM meets Amit Shah, briefs him about prevailing situation in state

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and briefed him about the prevailing situation in the restive state, sources said.

Singh also apprised the home minister about the steps taken to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Present political situation in Manipur was also discussed at the meeting, the sources said.

A few state ministers were also present at the meeting along with the chief minister.

“We have come here to take the advice of the home minister,” Singh said before his meeting with Shah.

The chief minister also said that situation in Manipur has been improving.

The meeting took place ahead of the one-day Monsoon session of the Manipur assembly on August 29.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state cabinet had to recommend the date for convening the assembly session for the second time after the House could not meet on August 21 as no notification was issued by the Raj Bhavan despite the cabinet’s earlier recommendation.

Ten Kuki MLAs, including those belonging to the ruling BJP, had expressed their inability to attend the assembly session as the ethnic violence in the state continued.

Naga MLAs had also said they would not be attending the session as they felt Naga peace talks were being hindered by the state government.

Speaking at a programme where temporary shelter homes were handed over to over 300 families in Imphal East district on Wednesday, the chief minister said the situation in Manipur was gradually improving.

“Our first priority is to rehabilitate the affected people in both hills and the valley. Pre-fabricated houses are being built at eight sites,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Singh said the apprehension that there might be gun attacks has mostly gone now.

“We believe normalcy will be restored. This has been possible because of the collective efforts,” the chief minister said.

The violence in the state erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, more than 160 people have died and several hundreds were injured in ethnic clashes in Manipur.

The Meitei community accounts for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were also badly hit due to the continuous protests by opposition parties over the Manipur violence in the nearly month-long Monsoon session which concluded on August 11.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The Manipur Police has arrested several accused who were seen in the video.

On July 27, the government decided to hand over the probe into the case of the naked parade of two women to the CBI and filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying the trial of the cases should be conducted outside the state.

Also Read | Manipur: CM hands over pre-fabricated houses in jail complex to violence-affected people

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









