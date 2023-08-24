Manipur: DC Zuringla inaugurates badminton indoor stadium in Ukhrul

Ukhrul: Ukhrul Deputy Commissioner Kengoo Zuringla inaugurated a new Badminton indoor stadium cum multipurpose hall on Thursday in Somdal village, located about 40 km from Ukhrul town. The new statdium is Ukhrul district’s first indoor stadium with three courts.

The project was funded by the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, New Delhi, under its CSR program and its implementation was carried out by the Ukhrul District Community Resource Management Society (UDCRMS/NERCORMP).

Guests of honour included Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum and Apam Shimray, chairman of Somdal village. The local community also attended the event.

Speaking at the inaugural event as a chief guest, Ukhrul DC Kengoo Zuringla expressed gratitude to the REC chairman for selecting Ukhrul as the location for the multi-crore project, which is also the first such project in Manipur. She expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations to bring development opportunities to hill districts akin to those in other states.

The DC applauded the construction agency for their dedication and encouraged the community to responsibly maintain the new infrastructure. She also stressed that the stadium isn’t just for local residents but serves the entire district.

“We look forward to associate for more projects so that people in hill districts can actually taste the development taking place in other states,” said DC Zuringla.

Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum hailed the stadium as a valuable addition to the district. He called for the facility to be used to nurture sporting talents, enabling local youths to compete at state, national, and international levels.

Vashum also highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle and urged the community to promote it among the younger generation. “Let us all lead and promote a healthy lifestyle for our younger generation” said the Ukhrul SP.

Ukhrul’s District Project Director Lily Jajo, acknowledging the community’s enthusiasm for badminton, underscored the facility’s uniqueness in the state.

She further informed that the multi-purpose hall will be handed over to the village authority for management. She also recommended setting up a badminton academy with a nominal fee, so that more youngters can pursue a career in sports.

Somdal village chairman Apam Shimray expressed gratitude for the state of the art infrastructure in the village and requested a youth hostel to accommodate non-local visitors utilising the facility. The village authority submitted a memorandum to Ukhrul DC regarding this request.

It may be noted that UDCRMS has a history of over two decades in executing various developmental projects across the district, including initiatives like self-help groups, infrastructure construction, and promoting Farm Producer Organisations (FBO) among local farmers.

