Manipur: Ukhrul to host the 30th NSF conference from August 24

Ukhrul: Ukhrul district in Manipur will host the 30th general conference of the Naga Students Federation (NSF) from August 24 to 26, 2023.

Based on the theme ‘Solidarity beyond Borders’, the conference will see around 1,200 Naga students from various regions, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and neighbouring Myanmar take part.

Hosted by the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), the three day long conference will be held in Ukhrul town. This conference will be held in the land of Tangkhuls after almost 30 years.

According to the local organising team, Nagaland MLA Achumbemo Kikon, also a former president of NSF, will attend as the special guest during the introductory session. Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, Nagaland MLA and advisor, school education and SCERT, Nagaland will grace the inaugural session as an honoured guest.

Outer MP of Manipur, Dr Lorho S Pfoze, will attend the valedictory session as a special guest, it informed.

The conference will be followed by the NSF general election for the tenure 2023-2025 in Ukhrul. Organisers have urged all to refrain from imposing bandh and blockade on the National Highway to ensure a hassle-free conference.

