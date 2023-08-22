Manipur: Naga body says Kuki leadership engaging in 'blatant lies'

Imphal: Three months after violence began in Manipur, the gap between Kukis and Nagas in Manipur seems to be growing every day, with the United Naga Council upping the ante on the Kuki-Zomi community and calling out their “blatant lies, lop-sided history and fabricated information contained in every statement.”

This, the Naga apex body says, is tantamount to distortion of Naga history and an insult to the Naga people.

In a statement, the UNC said while the Nagas have a better sense of hardships, distresses borne by the Kuki-Zo people due to the ethnic conflict, it has become all more inevitable for the Nagas to register “our opposition to the issues raised and incorporated in their (Kuki-Zo community) memorandum submitted to different authorities as it is posing a big threat to the very existence and inalienable rights of the Nagas particularly in the state of Manipur.”

While the UNC has been putting all possible efforts to end the ongoing ethnic conflict between the warring communities Kuki-Zo and Meiteis through dialogue, but unfortunately, things are not turning positive as expected, it said.

The UNC also said the Nagas’ opposition to the creation of new districts in 2016 ‘remains alive as an unfinished issue’.

The Naga body further stated districts carved out from Senapati and Chandel districts are “the handiwork of the Congress government’s appeasement policy carried out in the name of administrative convenience.”

“Hence the demand for separate administration, which incorporates the so-called new two districts, is necessarily opposed. The Nagas’ stand on the opposition remains unchanged,” stated the UNC.

According to the UNC, the bifurcation of the so-called two districts is an issue virtually with the Kukis only, not with the Zo people.

In this regard, the Kuki-Zo people’s representation to the Union Government, the Israeli’s Prime Minister, European Parliament, UNO, etc. is on a false territorial foundation and an attempt to befool those authorities because in the context of Manipur, the name Kukis were first heard sometime between 1830-1840 and therefore, ‘Kuki hills’ that appear in the fourth part of the mentioned memo to the Prime Minister of Israel is non-existence and utopian concoction, stated the UNC.

According to the UNC, historically, the advent of the British in the History of Manipur has brought about many unwanted changes. One of the many problems that we inherited from British colonial rule is the issue of the planting of the Kuki tribe in the Naga hills.

“UNC would like to set the record straight that the recent blatant attempt of Kukis at distorting the history of the Kuki rebellion of 1917-1919 as the Anglo-Kuki War to legitimise their imagined Kuki homeland within Naga ancestral homeland is one of the classic examples of their habitual lies,” the Naga body said.

It further informed that Kuki Rebellion 1917-1919 was a savage episode of murdering, torching houses, plundering and enslaving women and children of the indigenous Naga community in Ukhrul, Chandel and Tamenglong in Manipur.

The UNC stated that it was never a war but a mere rebellion against the colonial power as there is no record of the Anglo-Kuki War in the history of India (MHA).

