Manipur: Governor summons monsoon session on Aug 29 amid conflict

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday summoned the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 29 to avoid a constitutional crisis.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, Governor Anusuiya Uikey summon the 4th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 29 in the Assembly Hall, stated the order.
The monsoon session will begin at 11 am, it said.
On Monday, the Manipur Cabinet decided to convene the much-awaited Manipur Legislative Assembly monsoon session on August 29. Earlier, the state cabinet recommended the Governor to summon the monsoon session on August 21. However, the anticipated session of the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly failed to take place on Monday as the Governor did not give consent despite the cabinet’s recommendation.
The last session was held in March and was adjourned sine die on March 3, more than a month before the ethnic clash broke out on May 3.
Amid the ongoing crisis, various CSOs in valley areas have demanded a special session to discuss the present turmoil in the state. Moreover, the Congress has been at the heel of the Center and state government for not handling the Manipur situation properly and demanded a special session.
Earlier, the tribal body Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum in Manipur warned all the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs in the state not to attend the special session of the Assembly.
