Manipur: Extended power cuts cripple offices, hospital in Ukhrul

Ukhrul: Power cuts stretching over 24 hours caused severe inconvenience to the public, with even administrative offices feeling the heat.

Electricity supply in Ukhrul town and its neighbouring villages came to a halt on Monday afternoon due to a power drift along the supply line from Imphal.

On Tuesday, many offices, including the DC office, district hospital and police department remained without power for long. The National Informatics Center, Ukhrul, which supplies internet connectivity to government departments, was compelled to shut down due to power outages.

Power resumed only after 3 pm in Ukhrul town.

Speaking to EastMojo, the medical superintendent of the district hospital in Ukhrul, Dr Reisangmi Raikhan, also informed that the medical equipment was severely affected and unable to discharge services in time to needy patients. He also mentioned temporary suspension on issuing birth and death certificates as the hospital power backup generator can only run for a short period.

Meanwhile, the MSPCL officer looking after the Imphal – Ukhrul power said the power drift was mostly due to high-rise trees along the supply line. The incessant rainfall in the region also disturbed restoring the work, he added.

We are working very hard to identify the exact location from Shimtang to Ukhrul Khunjao power station is completed, he further informed.

