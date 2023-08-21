Manipur: Tangkhul Naga body warns not to commit violence in their land

Ukhrul: Strongly condemning the recent killing of three Kukis by armed miscreants in Thawai Kuki village in Naga inhabited areas, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) on Monday called for restrain among the various communities and appealed for maintaining peace in Tangkhul areas.
In a statement signed by TNL president David K Shimray, the apex body said Tangkhul areas have been peaceful since May 3. “The TNL once again reiterates that the Tangkhul area is a “Neutral Zone” and we will not tolerate violence to be committed or take place in our land,” stated the Tangkhul apex body.
Ukhrul district is home to the Tangkhul Nagas and is around 83 km from Imphal. The TNL declared that Tangkhul areas would remain a neutral zone soon after the ethnic conflict broke out in the state.
On August 18, three Kukis assigned to guard their village were killed in their bunker by suspected armed groups. Earlier, on Saturday, the NSCN-IM condemned the killing at Sipijang near Thawai Kuki village and said no ethnic blood should be shed in the Naga areas of Manipur in the name of Meitei-Kuki-Zo ethnic conflict.
The Naga outfit, through a statement, also alleged that the August 18 killing at Sipijang village was carried out by combined forces of KYKL (Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup) and MNRF (Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front). However, KYKL, a valley-based outfit, denied having a connection with the killing of three Kuki youths besides denying having an alliance with MNRF.
