Manipur violence: BSF men to be deployed in village where 3 were killed

Imphal: A Border Security Force (BSF) team is likely to be posted in Thawai Kuki village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district where three persons were killed by armed men on Friday, sources said.
Security forces are combing the jungles of the adjoining hills where the armed men are believed to be hiding, they said.
The likely move to deploy a BSF team in the village comes days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought reports from Churachandpur deputy commissioner and SP about the open display of sophisticated firearms by a group of people during an Independence Day parade.
Sources also added that around 60 companies of the BSF are likely to be deployed in nine districts of the state to assist the administration in maintaining law and order.
BSF (EC) ADG Sonali Mishra along with four senior officers had recently called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and briefed her about the prevailing security situation in the northeastern state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meanwhile, more than 200 Meiteis who had crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur and safely returned to the state after more than three months were provided food and medicines by the Army and the civil administration.
More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3.
Also Read | Manipur: BJP MLA opposes talks with Kuki insurgents
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim marks 32nd anniversary of Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas
- Nagaland: NSCN investigates cadre’s role in arms supply to insurgents
- The strange history of ice cream flavours: Study
- Manipur violence: BSF men to be deployed in village where 3 were killed
- Manipur conflict: Can we rise above our ethnic affiliation?
- Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be covered live on on Aug 23: ISRO