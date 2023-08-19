SC seeks Manipur govt's response to plea for free medical treatment of those fleeing strife-torn areas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Manipur government’s response on a plea of two women from the Kuki community seeking direction for free medical treatment to those fleeing ethnic strife-torn areas of the state.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra took note of the plea which also sought framing of guidelines for police to lodge zero FIRs, keeping in mind the alleged reluctance on the part of local police in registering the case related to violence.
The bench, while issuing notice, ordered tagging of the plea with pending ones on Manipur violence.
The petition by the two women referred to the plight of Manipur natives, claiming they have been forced to migrate.
The women alleged that like them, several others have been denied basic human rights and the right to life.
On August 7, the top court had ordered setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims and compensation to them besides asking former Maharashtra Police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Observing that its effort is to restore people’s faith in the rule of law in the strife-torn state, the top court had also decided to monitor the overall situation there.
More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Also Read | Manipur violence: NSCN-IM refutes selling of firearms to insurgents
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Shocking: Sikkim citizen called ‘Chinese’, thrashed in Bangalore
- How hormones can affect women with ADHD: 5 common questions
- World’s largest private rhino herd doesn’t have a buyer — or much of a future
- ‘Frankenstein’ meat or food future: Farmers concerned about lab-grown meat
- Is climate change really a reason not to have children?: Study
- Hip-hop at 50: 7 essential listens to celebrate rap’s widespread influence