'No ethnic blood should flow in Naga areas': NSCN-IM

Kohima: In the wake of the killings of three people from Ukhrul district by suspected insurgents, the NSCN-IM has said that no ethnic blood should be shed in the Naga areas of Manipur in the name of Meitei-Kuki-Zo ethnic conflicts.

The NSCN-IM, through a release strongly condemned the killing at Sipijang village near Thawai Kuki village, allegedly by the combined forces of KYKL (KangleiYawol Kanna Lup) and MNRF (Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front).

It claimed that the incident happened within the jurisdiction of “Nagalim”.

“Such conduct is an unwarrantable intrusion”, it said.

The NSCN-IM said that MNRF does not represent the interest and welfare of Nagas in Manipur as they are under the sponsorship of the Manipur valley-based organization.

“Under no circumstances the Nagas wants the Meitei-Kuki-Zo violence spilled into Naga areas. No ethnic blood should flow in Naga areas in the name of Meitei-

Kuki-Zo ethnic conflicts,” it said.

