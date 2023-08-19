Manipur: BJP MLA opposes talks with Kuki insurgents

New Delhi: A BJP MLA in Manipur on Friday opposed any peace talks between the Centre and the Kuki insurgent groups which have signed a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government.
Rajkumar Imo Singh, a Meitei MLA, made the statement against the talks between the government and the representatives of the United People’s Front and the Kuki National Organisation the umbrella groups of 24 Kuki insurgent groups which have signed the SoO pact with the government.
The central government representatives held talks with the members of the Kuki insurgent groups in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday, sources said.
“There should be no talks between Central Government and those SOO Insurgent Groups who have violated ground rules, in-fact strict action should be taken against these groups for continuous violence,” Singh said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The MLA said he was aware of the talks between the SoO insurgents and the central government which has been going on for quite sometime now but made it clear that he had no information what was being discussed at the talks.
Singh said he cannot comment whether the Manipur’s BJP government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh was aware about the details of the ongoing talks.
” if there is a conclusion to the talks then the state government will be surely consulted being a major stakeholder, and when consulted, the state government will not accept those terms which will be detrimental to the whole State,” he said.
The BJP MLA said any terms regarding the talks has to be mutually acceptable to all parties for which all stakeholders have to be consulted properly and discussed minutely.
“Any talks with organisations to bring peace in the state is welcome, however it should be brought in respect of the demographic condition of the whole state and should not lead to peace in one area and disharmony and violence in another,” he said.
The United People’s Front and the Kuki National Organisation have been demanding a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo areas.
