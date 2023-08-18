Manipur: Violence reaches Ukhrul, 3 killed

Imphal: In a fresh round of violence in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Thawai Kuki village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.

Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from the village, which falls under Litan police station, early in the morning, they said.

Officials said the bodies of the three youths aged between 24 years and 35 years were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.

Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.

When contacted, Officer-in-charge of Litan police station, Apem Ngalung said that the firing incident took place around 5:30 AM in the morning. The dead bodies are transferred to Ukhrul district hospital for post-mortem, the officer informed.

The three village volunteers were suspected to be killed by valley-based militants. This is the first time that a killing incident was reported from Ukhrul district amid the ongoing violence in the state.

Traffic along NH 202 which connects with the Kuki village remains undisrupted.

The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

