Kohima: The NSCN-IM on Friday refuted claims of selling firearms to insurgents in Manipur as ethnic clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis continue in the state.

In a viral video, a cadre of the NSCN-IM claimed that he had sold five arms and ammunition including AK weapons to a Meitei outfit.

“This is in response to the video viral wherein personnel of the Naga Army purportedly engaged in selling/supplying arms to a particular party/ community,” the NSCN-IM said.

The person seen in the viral video was identified as H Khosiivei Lovingson son of Hriipunii of Sirong village, Shepoumaramth Region.

According to the group, the cadre joined the Naga national service on October 12 last year and had done his basic military training during the early part of this year. The cadre was posted at Thungbo Brigade, Naga Army as private.

NSCN-IM claimed that on August 7, the cadre was granted medical leave for ear infection and was sent to Dimapur. The group said that the cadre had been missing since then and only surfaced through a viral video.

“According to his commander, he proved himself a dubious character, a habitual liar and violating the integrity of a soldier,” NSCN-IM said, adding that any layman on the street will understand that there is something “cold and sinister” about the viral video clip.

An official statement from the group said, “The video is evidently a premeditated and pre-planned aimed at provoking communal antagonism and force the hypersensitive situation descends into mayhem by creating hostile environment among the communities and thereby portrays NSCN in bad light. Simply put, it is beyond credible sense that a mere rookie private soldier on leave could have access to such illicit arms dealings unless he has premeditated action plan in collusion with the Indian security forces/agency”.

“Naga Army handled its armoury or any military related matter with the crash tested security systems where no officer other than the concerned commander of the unit/area has access to it, least of all a mere private soldier. All said and done, this video viral is nothing but the work of a bunch of war- mongers,” NSCN-IM added

In the video, the NSCN-IM cadre can be seen and heard identifying himself as a Poumei Naga Army (2015 batch) in the corporal rank.

The video was reportedly shot by security forces. The cadre claimed that so far five weapons were sold for an amount Rs 10,00,000-Rs 15,00,000.

