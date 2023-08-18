Manipur: Bodies of 3 violence victims brought to Ukhrul for post-mortem

Ukhrul: The bodies of three individuals who were killed in the early hours of Friday in Kamjong district were brought to the Ukhrul District Hospital for post-mortem. The bodies were transported by a team from the Litan police station.

According to Mercy Khongsai, Joint Secretary of the Kuki Students’ Organisation Ukhrul, the incident happened around 5 am when armed militants intruded the Thawai Kuki village under Kamjong district and killed three village volunteers who were safeguarding the village.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

She further informed that the armed miscreants also attempted to burn down the village. However, with the timely intervention of volunteers from nearby villages, they fled from the village.

“Today, I am standing here at the mortuary for the post-mortem of three persons who were brutally killed by armed Meitei radicals. This is evidence enough that Manipur is not yet peaceful. However, the Centre along with the state government is claiming that Manipur is already peaceful,” said Khongsai, a Kuki student leader.

It won’t be peaceful until and unless the concrete resolution intended by the state government as well as the Central government is implemented, she added.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when a suspected armed group of people attacked village volunteers who were at the bunker, guarding the village during the incident.

It should be noted that state security forces have been continuously dismantling bunkers set up by village volunteers in both the valley and hill areas.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Violence reaches Ukhrul, 3 killed

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









