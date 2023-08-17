Women's tribal forum stages protest in Delhi, seeks separate admin for Kuki-Zos

New Delhi: A tribal women’s forum Thursday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the ethnic violence in Manipur, demanding a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community.
Led by the ‘Unau Tribal Women’s Forum Delhi and NCR’, several women held a peaceful protest condemning the “recent events and escalating violence” in the northeastern state.
They said that the protest aimed to underscore the “need for a separate administration” for the Kuki-Zo tribe to address the challenges faced by tribal communities in Manipur.
“We believe that separate administration is a crucial step towards peace and harmony in the state,” the forum said.
“We firmly believe that this approach can pave the way for effective governance that takes into account the diverse cultural, social, and historical aspects of the region,” it added.
Glady Vaiphei, a social activist and one of the protestors, claimed that the Kuki-Zo community will be able to “lead a peaceful life” if the Centre grants them a separate administration.
“If we are granted a separate administration, we will rebuild our lives and houses. Our children will start going to school and lead a normal life. There is not a single Kuki passenger in Imphal’s ‘No-Fly’ list,” Vaiphei, a resident of the strife-hit state, said.
Another protestor and said this demonstration offered the women a platform to express the concerns of Manipur’s tribal communities, particularly women.
Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has so far led to the deaths of over 160 people.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.
