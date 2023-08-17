Manipur: Projects worth over Rs 5 cr inaugurated

Ukhrul: Multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 5 crore was inaugurated by MLA Ram Muivah on Thursday in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.
The developmental projects include synthetic football turf and recreation centre at Langdang village and three other marketing complexes in the district headquarters.
According to an official report, a synthetic football turf, which is a first of its kind in Ukhrul district, was constructed under the North East Council (NEC) and funded by Airport Authority of India (AAI) under its CSR fund at the cost of Rs 1.35 crore. The project was implemented by Ukhrul District Community Resource Management Society (UDCRMS/NERCORMP).
The 5-Aside Astro turf project at Langdang village was sanctioned during the time when MLA Muivah was the then secretary of the NEC. The newly inaugurated Astro football turf is managed by Ukhrul Football Club (UFC).
Three other marketing complexes inaugurated in Ukhrul town was constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, informed UDCRMS official.
Speaking at the inaugural function of the synthetic football turf as a chief guest, MLA Ram Muivah informed that the Ukhrul FC was founded in 2010 by some like-minded people from the community, including him as a secretary and late Retd DIG Peter Chiphang as president, with an objective to hone young talents and train them professionally.
Muivah urged the locals and the Ukhrul FC to jointly maintain the property and accommodate more young talents to reclaim the past glory of the community in football.
Recalling some of the iconic football players from the community like Kazipmi Maung, James, Aleng Shimrah, the MLA said that Tangkhuls were the first football players in the state since the days of Labour Corps in France.
Acknowledging the present Ukhrul FC team for reviving the club, he urged them to continue to nurture the youths and help them build a career in sports, especially football.
Kengoo Zuringla, Ukhrul depety commissioner, who is also the chairman of UDCRMS/NERCORMP stated that there is a preconceived notion among most of the parents that only education can shape the future of their children, but that it is not the reality. She said that football can be pursued as a career.
Chipemmi Keishing, Imphal airport district, Ukhrul SP Ningsem Vashum, Lily Jajo, UDCRMS/NERCORMP district project director, district level officers, locals among others were present on the occasion.
