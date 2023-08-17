Manipur: Naga, Kuki bodies agree to not setting up relief camps in Ukhrul

Ukhrul: The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) and Kuki bodies have agreed not to set up any semi-permanent relief camps for displaced persons in the Ukhrul district as proposed by the state.

Following a meeting between the bodies, the parties agreed to three points: one, there will be no setting up of semi-permanent relief camps in Ukhrul, and the district administration should instead look for other places. Two, no IDPs (internally displaced persons) from other districts shall be sheltered in Ukhrul, and if there are any, they should be deported immediately to their respective places. Three, if the IDPs taking shelter in temporary relief camps find it difficult to return to their districts, the TNL shall assist them in every possible way.

According to TNL vice-president RS Jollyson, the resolutions will help avoid any untoward incident in the future. He said that as directed by the United Naga Council (UNC), no permanent structure or semi-permanent relief camps be allowed in Naga areas, subsequently, the TNL has submitted a memorandum to the Manipur government on the same issue.

“Reiterating the standing order of the UNC on the matter, it is to remind all the concerned that from time immemorial, all our lands are either owned individually or collectively (clan, village). In recognition of the customary practices as stated, we stand armed with constitutional protection under the Vth Schedule of the Constitution read along with Article 371(c) of the Constitution prohibiting thereof trespasses on our lands from outsiders even by way of purchase,” said the statement.

