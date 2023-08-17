Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur amid continued tensions

Imphal: Eight firearms and 112 rounds of ammunition were recovered from different districts of violence-hit Manipur during search operations by security forces, police said.
Besides, the forces also seized six explosives, they said.
The recoveries were made on Wednesday from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, the police said in a statement.
“The situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protesters,” it said.
Also, six bunkers have been dismantled in Tengnoupal district, it added.
Meanwhile, four people from Assam were arrested in Mantripukhri area of Imphal East district with 1,240 bottles of syrups containing codeine phosphate, an opioid analgesic.
The arrests were made by the officers of Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) on Tuesday, police said.
Ethnic clashes broke out in the state in May, and have been continuing for more than three months, leading to the deaths of over 160 people.
