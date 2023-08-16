Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not think the situation in Manipur important enough to visit the state.
“Modi government has been a mute spectator to the goings on in the (Manipur) region,” Pawar told reporters ahead of his public rally in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Thursday.
“The northeast region is important and sensitive. More attention needs to be paid to the areas bordering China,” the former defence minister said.
The NCP chief claimed that “things happening and being orchestrated in northeast are extremely dangerous for the country.” “Manipur is an example,” he added.
“PM Modi spoke outside Parliament and gave a three minute video message on day one of the Monsoon session, and also briefly mentioned about Manipur in his lengthy reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion,” he said.
“Modi should go to the northeast and give confidence to the people, but he did not think it important. Instead, he preferred to address election meetings in Madhya Pradesh,” Pawar said.
