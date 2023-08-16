Naga MLAs of Manipur are spineless: NSCN-IM

Kohima: Th Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Wednesday criticized the eight Naga MLAs in Manipur who were among 40 legislators that recently submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them “spineless”.

Through a release, the NSCN-IM said that the Naga MLAs are “treading on treacherous ground” proving themselves as a “confused lot of people” not knowing who they are and who they represent in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Forty MLAs from violence-hit Manipur had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security.

The MLAs, most of whom were ethnic Meiteis, had demanded the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups, implementation of NRC in the state and strengthening of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

“The Nagas of Manipur was caught off-guarded when these “spineless MLAs” joined hands with other 32 Meitei MLAs to submit representation to the Prime Minister

of India on the issue that has nothing to do with the political aspirations of the Naga

people,” the NSCN-IM said.

The group said that the act of the MLAs was shocking and weird.

The representation to the PM, it said, is “in totality against the voice of the Naga people demanding early implementation of Framework Agreement of 3rd August, 2015 to meet the political right and legitimate aspiration of Naga people. For their reckless representation, NSCN condemn the eight MLAs in strongest terms.”

