Naga MLAs of Manipur are spineless: NSCN-IM

Kohima: Th Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Wednesday criticized the eight Naga MLAs in Manipur who were among 40 legislators that recently submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them “spineless”.
Through a release, the NSCN-IM said that the Naga MLAs are “treading on treacherous ground” proving themselves as a “confused lot of people” not knowing who they are and who they represent in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.
Forty MLAs from violence-hit Manipur had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security.
The MLAs, most of whom were ethnic Meiteis, had demanded the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups, implementation of NRC in the state and strengthening of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).
“The Nagas of Manipur was caught off-guarded when these “spineless MLAs” joined hands with other 32 Meitei MLAs to submit representation to the Prime Minister
of India on the issue that has nothing to do with the political aspirations of the Naga
people,” the NSCN-IM said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The group said that the act of the MLAs was shocking and weird.
The representation to the PM, it said, is “in totality against the voice of the Naga people demanding early implementation of Framework Agreement of 3rd August, 2015 to meet the political right and legitimate aspiration of Naga people. For their reckless representation, NSCN condemn the eight MLAs in strongest terms.”
Also Read | Who gains from Manipur violence and at whose cost? A fact-finding report
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: 2 Assam residents held with heroin, meth in Serchhip
- Assam down town University launches entrepreneurship cell
- EC’s Assam delimitation order comes into force: Notification
- Tripura: TIPRA not a factor in by-polls, says CPIM
- Meghalaya: ADB approves $40.4 million loan for child development, maternal health
- Naga MLAs of Manipur are spineless: NSCN-IM