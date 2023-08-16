No peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons are recovered: Cong

Guwahati: There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.
Speaking to journalists here, Gogoi said these arms and ammunition, which were looted from the security forces, will be used against the common people of the state that has been witnessing violence since May 3.
“So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides,” he said.
Both Meiteis and Kukis are unhappy with the performance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he claimed.
“It is unfortunate that Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the chief minister in Parliament,” Gogoi said, adding that it is the presence of the CM in the peace committees that has led to the failure of the peace talks.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the nation from the Red Fort as there can be no peace without reconciliation and rehabilitation of 60,000 people, who are still living in the relief camps, and till the 6,000 weapons are recovered,” said the Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor.
