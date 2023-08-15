Spectacularly slimy: Scientists find Salamanders in lakes of Manipur

Guwahati: In a thrilling adventure that took them deep into the remote landscapes of Manipur, a team of intrepid scientists has unveiled a remarkable discovery.

Their journey into the heart of the Khongtheng mountain range led to the discovery of a new cryptic species within the genus Tylototriton, long concealed among the enigmatic amphibians of the region. The newfound species, Tylototriton zaimeng, had been mistaken for its close relatives, T. himalayanus and T. verrucosus, until now.

Merging molecular and morphological evidence, the researchers uncovered the hidden secrets of this captivating creature, providing fresh insights into its unique characteristics and ecological significance.

The species was named after Zaimeng Lake. Zaimeng is a Liangmei dialect word “zaimeng”, meaning “Puzzle Lake” or “Mystery Lake”.

It is believed that the name of the lake was given by the Zeliangrong ancestors of Thonglang village who passed by the lake, but could not find their way to their destination as they used to return to the same spot again and again and circled the lake over and over again.

The leading minds behind this extraordinary journey are Dr Ht. Decemson, Hmar Tlawmte Lalremsanga, Premjit Singh Elangbam, Mathipi Vabeiryureilai, Parag Shinde, Jayaditya Purkayastha, Dmitriy V. Arkhipov, Andrey M. Bragin, and Nikolay A. Poyarkov, with Prof. H.T. Lalremsanga and Dr Nikolay A. Poyarkov.

To date, Tylototriton zaimeng is known from five localities in Manipur. The actual extent of distribution of the new specie remains unknown; it is likely that Tylototriton zaimeng occurs further northwards along the Khongthen mountain range and other heavily forested highlands in Nagaland and even may penetrate to the easternmost parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Sagaing Division of Myanmar.

The researchers said their quest was no ordinary mission; it was an integrative taxonomic analysis, merging the powerful tools of molecular research and the keen eye of morphological examination.

Their goal was to uncover the hidden mysteries of the Tylototriton verrucosus species group, whose members had long kept their identities concealed, confusing even the most experienced herpetologists.

In their pursuit of knowledge, the scientists found themselves mesmerized by a creature they had never encountered before, a medium-sized salamander unlike any other.

Though both lizards and salamanders have similar body shapes, lizards are reptiles (along with turtles, snakes, crocodiles, dinosaurs, and yes, birds) while salamanders are amphibians (along with toads, frogs and a weird and rarely seen group called caecilians).

The Tylototriton zaimeng, as they would later name it, revealed itself with distinct characteristics that set it apart from its close relatives. Its head was massive and wide, with a rounded snout and protruding supratemporal bony ridges, while a well-developed sagittal ridge adorned its crown.

The creature’s limbs, short and elegantly formed, did not overlap when adpressed along its body. A wide and unsegmented vertebral ridge ran along its back, accompanied by 13–14 pairs of rib nodules, marking a clear distinction from its kin.

Tylototriton zaimeng displayed a stunning brown colouration, embellished with dull orange to yellowish-brown markings on its head, vertebral ridge, rib nodules, palms, soles, vent, and ventral tail ridge. Vomerine teeth, elegantly organized in two distinctly curved bell-shaped series, further differentiated this mysterious creature.

They said the journey of discovery did not end with mere morphological revelations. The scientists delved deeper into the molecular realm, analyzing the ND2 and 16S rRNA mitochondrial DNA genes of Tylototriton zaimeng. The results confirmed that this cryptic species belonged to Clade I of the subgenus Tylototriton, and astonishingly, it emerged as a sister species to T. panwaensis and T. houi. The genetic divergence, with a p-distance of 3.0% in the ND2 gene, underscored the uniqueness of this newly uncovered species.

While the thrill of discovery was palpable, the scientists also recognized the significance of their findings for conservation efforts. The range of Tylototriton zaimeng is confined to the mystical Khongtheng Mountain Range, distinct from the territories of T. panwaensis and T. houi, which occupied regions in northern Myanmar and southern China.

The isolation and limited distribution prompted the researchers to advocate for the inclusion of Tylototriton zaimeng in the IUCN Red List as a Vulnerable (VU) species, emphasising the need for conservation efforts to protect this enigmatic creature and its fragile habitat.

The researchers said the tale of Tylototriton zaimeng, the cryptic salamander species from the depths of Manipur’s mountain lakes, is one of adventure, perseverance, and discovery.

