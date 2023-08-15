Manipur: 2 new police outposts to combat illegal immigration in Ukhrul

Ukhrul: Deputy commissioner of Ukhrul district Kengoo Zuringla stated on Tuesday that two new border police outposts are being established to monitor the illegal entry of immigrants and the import of banned products.

The deputy commissioner spoke as the chief guest during the 77th India Independence Day celebration held at Bakshi Ground, Hungpung, in Ukhrul district headquarters under the theme ‘Nation first, always first.’

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to DC Zuringla, the new border police outposts are being set up near border pillar no. 139 and 130 at Tusom CV, and another one at Poi village near border pillar no. 126 and 127. Construction of the new police outposts is in progress, she informed, adding that this will help prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and the import of banned products.

To address the grievances of women and children in the district, women help desks have been established in all seven police stations of the hill district, she informed.

The deputy commissioner also praised the police department for playing a continuous pivotal role in maintaining peace and safety in the district.

DC Zuringla also informed that, in response to the state government’s war on drugs campaign, a combined team of Ukhrul district police along with district administration, 6th Manipur Rifles, the forest department, and NAB had carried out extensive destruction of illicit poppy plantations at various places in the district from 1st January 2022 onwards.

“Altogether about 868 acres of illicit poppy cultivation have been destroyed. During the same period, over 90 kg of brown sugar and 55 kg of opium were recovered and seized in different FIR cases, and 16 persons were arrested in connection with the case,” said DC Zuringla.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Since the creation of Ukhrul district in November 1969 as Manipur East district, Ukhrul has witnessed and experienced progress and development in many areas such as social, health, and education, among others, informed the deputy commissioner to the public gathered at the 15th August celebration.

DC Zuringla further informed that the rural roads program has connected many villages to sub-divisional, district headquarters, the state capital, and the nation at large.

According to her, about 112 km of road projects have been constructed from Siroi to Humlang, T07 to Ramva, Kharasom to Wahong, Chingai to Huishu, Rachai Khunou at the cost of Rs 6,587.77 lakh.

Some new projects, such as Dungrei to Nungshong, Shangching to Ukhrul via Hungpung, Phangrei to Khamasom Phungrei via Sinai, Kongai to Tusom, Khamasom Lazo to Laii, Jessami to Soraphung, Chingai to Aluram via Tusom covering a total of 71 km, are underway which will further connect villages and towns, informed the deputy commissioner.

Lamenting how promising yet unemployed youths are vulnerable to social issues like drug addiction and alcoholism, DC Zuringla said that it is important to equip them with skills and create employment.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With the right training, they can have meaningful careers, she said, adding that the District Skill Committee has formulated plans to provide employment through different training courses.

While celebrating the hard-fought freedom, DC Zuringla also urged the public to do their part in preserving the legacy of freedom.

“Freedom of thought and action. We must act to strive for progress and thirst for new knowledge, act with wisdom in showing our love for our motherland,” said the deputy commissioner.

A total of 33 contingents, including ex-servicemen and the police department, participated in the march past. Ukhrul DSP Kwairakpam Sunil was the parade commander on the occasion.

Ukhrul SP Ningsem Vashum, former DCW member Madam Soso Shaiza, district officials, CSO leaders, and locals also attended the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after 20 years

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









