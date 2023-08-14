Ukhrul painted with Naga flags to mark Naga Independence Day 

Ukhrul: The rainbow colours of the Naga flag overshadowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on Monday, with Naga flags put up across various offices, homes and vehicles plying in the town, renewing their Naga nationalism spirit.

Maj Retd Hutovi Chishi Swu, a member of Collective Leadership of NSCN-IM, hoisted the rainbow colours of the Naga national flag at UBC, Jubilee Hall, Phungreitang, Ukhrul in Manipur, in the presence of Naga national leaders, civil society organisations and religious leaders.

The congregation also observed a minute of silence to honour Naga national martyrs.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion as a chief guest, Maj Retd Chishi Swu said the Naga Army and the Naga national workers are not the only Naga freedom fighters. “Be it in the USA, Africa and any other place, every Naga is a freedom fighter,” he said.

Chishi Swu also stated that the Nagas had struggled for over 7 decades to free themselves from political dominance.

“We are not asking for Independence, we are asking you to accept our declaration of Independence of August 14, 1947. And for this, Naga must be united in the fight for our rights, and must uphold the spirit of our national principle “Nagalim for Christ”, said Chishi Swu, also the former Speaker of the Tatar Hoho.

He further said that the mighty Indian cannot defeat Nagas, because of our rights and the fearless sacrifice of our past leaders against aggression.

Chishi Swu also acknowledged the maximum contribution of the Tangkhul community to the Naga national movement.

He further said that the younger generation of Naga must uphold the spirit of nationalism and must not compromise the national cause for any vested reasons.

This will derail and delay achieving the national goal of sovereignty.

The fight is still going on. Nagas across will be integrated one day and will establish ” One Nation, One people”, he said, adding, “We can’t make no mistake this time, let us always stand in unity and move forward for our bright future.”

Commemorating the day, a ‘Ride for Nagalim’ parade was also organised within the Ukhrul town under the theme ‘Rejuvenating Naga Nationalism, Expedite Indo-Naga Solution based on Framework Agreement’ by the concerned Naga youths.

At least 250 Naga youths flaunting the Naga flag participated in the parade across the town.

Similar observation was also witnessed in various Naga-inhabited areas across the border.

