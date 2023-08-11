Manipur: Truck breaks down along Imphal-Ukhrul road, blocks traffic

Ukhrul: Several vehicles plying along the Imphal-Ukhrul road (National Highway 202) in Manipur were stranded for hours after a sand loaded truck broke down right in the middle of the road on Friday afternoon.
The sand loaded truck which was coming from Imphal was stranded between New Heaven and TM Kasom while trying to go uphill.
After several attempts, the truck was finally towed with the help of an excavator.
Expressing concern over the pathetic road condition, Esau, a passenger, said that they have been stranded along the NH 202 for about two hours. He and his family were on their way to Ukhrul when EastMojo team met them at the site.
“There may be some other passengers who are on emergency but have been stranded here. It would be much appreciated if the concerned authority takes this seriously and look into the matter to avoid further such incidents in future,” said Esau.
A long stretch of the Imphal-Ukhrul road has been in deplorable condition for many years, causing severe disruption for vehicular movement.
The ongoing double lane road construction which first began in 2020 often gets flooded with mud and landslide debris, requiring constant maintenance, especially during the monsoon season.
The current situation in Manipur has already disrupted life and livelihoods of the people from all walks of life. The deplorable road problem added to the burden of the public.
It may be noted that the Ukhrul-Imphal road is one of the lifelines for transporting essential goods.
