Australia's Thadou Baptist Church reaches out to IDPs in strife-torn Kangpokpi

Kangpokpi: A church in Australia’s Melbourne has reached out to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in strife-torn Kangpokpi district in Manipur with relief materials on Friday.

With contributions from members of the Thadou Baptist Church in Melbourne, the church reached out to the IDPs in Kangpokpi through the Thadou Students’ Association-General Headquarters, who later entrusted Sadar Hills to distribute relief items to the IDPs at TBA Centre Church, Kangpokpi.

Over two hundred Internally Displaced Persons were given the relief materials as part of the first phase of the goodwill mission.

TSA Sadar Hills President Paominlun Lhouvum highly appreciated the goodwill gesture and expressed sincere gratitude to all members of the Church.

He continued that with the assistance of the Thadou Baptist Church, Melbourne, the TSA Sadar Hills under the aegis of TSA General Headquarters, shared joy with the people affected by the ongoing conflict.

He also highlighted that the TSA Sadar Hills has been continuously doing its best in alleviating the suffering of the Internally Displaced Persons since the violence erupted on May 3.

He further said that TSA Sadar Hills will strive to work for the welfare of IDPs while also focusing deeply on the education of the displaced students.

