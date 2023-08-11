Australia's Thadou Baptist Church reaches out to IDPs in strife-torn Kangpokpi

Kangpokpi: A church in Australia’s Melbourne has reached out to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in strife-torn Kangpokpi district in Manipur with relief materials on Friday.
With contributions from members of the Thadou Baptist Church in Melbourne, the church reached out to the IDPs in Kangpokpi through the Thadou Students’ Association-General Headquarters, who later entrusted Sadar Hills to distribute relief items to the IDPs at TBA Centre Church, Kangpokpi.
Over two hundred Internally Displaced Persons were given the relief materials as part of the first phase of the goodwill mission.
TSA Sadar Hills President Paominlun Lhouvum highly appreciated the goodwill gesture and expressed sincere gratitude to all members of the Church.
He continued that with the assistance of the Thadou Baptist Church, Melbourne, the TSA Sadar Hills under the aegis of TSA General Headquarters, shared joy with the people affected by the ongoing conflict.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He also highlighted that the TSA Sadar Hills has been continuously doing its best in alleviating the suffering of the Internally Displaced Persons since the violence erupted on May 3.
He further said that TSA Sadar Hills will strive to work for the welfare of IDPs while also focusing deeply on the education of the displaced students.
Also Read | How Manipur, a failed state, gave rise to ‘uncivil’ disobedience
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal inks tripartite MoU for improving healthcare services
- Nagaland: Poultry business hit, traders ban import from Assam
- Assam delimitation: ECI publishes final order; here’s all you need to know
- Australia’s Thadou Baptist Church reaches out to IDPs in strife-torn Kangpokpi
- Manipur: Truck breaks down along Imphal-Ukhrul road, blocks traffic
- Why this Mizoram activist wants to raise black flags on Independence Day