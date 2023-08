'Shameful' that Shah questioned 'timing' of release of Manipur video: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said it was “shameful” that Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the “timing” of the release of a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

Ramesh also alleged that Shah was “only accepting his own incompetence” by claiming that intelligence agencies did not know about the existence of such a video.

The video of the May 4 incident surfaced on July 19, a day before the Monsoon session of Parliament began, and triggered a nationwide outrage.

After Shah spoke in Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion, Ramesh said, “It’s absolutely shameful that the Home Minister is questioning the ‘timing’ of the release of the horrific video from Manipur.”

“By claiming on the floor of the Parliament that the intelligence agencies did not know about the existence of such a video, he’s only accepting his own incompetence as the Home Minister of India. He’s also inadvertently admitting the absolute unworthiness of the Chief Minister of Manipur,” Ramesh posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Lok Sabha, Shah said the incidents in Manipur are shameful but doing politics over them is even more shameful.

He said the video had come out days after it was shot and said if people were in the know of it, they should have handed it over to the police and the authorities for early action on it.

