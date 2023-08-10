Manipur: Ex-CM Ibobi Singh demands emergency Assembly session

Imphal: Former Manipur chief minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh has demanded an emergency session of the Assembly to find a way to end the ethnic strife in the state.

He said the Congress and 10 like-minded parties have been pressing the Governor and the state government to immediately convene an emergency session to end the violence in the state which has claimed more than 160 lives so far.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the observance of the 81st anniversary of Quit India Movement held at Congress Bhavan here on Wednesday, the former chief minister asserted that adopting a unanimous resolution to end the crisis is a must.

“The proposed emergency session should discuss the crisis unfolding in the state and adopt a unanimous resolution to end the strife,” Ibobi said.

The leader of the Congress Legislators Party in the state Assembly said there will certainly be a way for ending the prevailing crisis in a peaceful manner.

“Searching for a way under the provisions of the Constitution of the country and bringing the parties in conflict to the negotiating table would be a right step. However, in searching for the way for resolving the conflict, the territorial integrity of Manipur must not be compromised at any cost,” Ibobi asserted.

It may be noted that during a recent cabinet meeting called by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, it was resolved to recommend to the Governor to convene the Assembly session on August 21.

He told reporters that the government must ensure the presence of all members of the House in the proposed session.

On the ruling BJP’s demand for removal of Assam Rifles from the state, Ibobi Singh said if the state government was not satisfied with the role of the paramilitary force in dealing with the crisis, a complaint should have been lodged to higher authorities.

Though the former CM made a strong pitch for an emergency session, most of the Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations are unlikely to attend it in view of the continued ethnic violence, according to leaders from the community.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation and the continuing violence in Manipur, it will not be possible on my part to attend the upcoming session,” said LM Khaute, BJP MLA for Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit districts by the ongoing race riots, in a telephonic interview to PTI recently.

For good measure, Khaute added that the violence and the lack of a resolution to demands made by the Kukis for a separate administration, “will not make it possible for all the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs to attend the session.”

There are 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the BJP, two from the Kuki People’s Alliance and one independent, in the Manipur House which has a strength of 60 members.

Tongmang Haokip, president of the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), also told PTI, “The MLAs will not be safe travelling to Imphal one BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte who represents Thanlon was badly assaulted there, he is still under medical care.”

He added that this apprehension could be addressed only “if there is a guarantee from the state government and the Centre and adequate steps are taken for the safety of MLAs.”

Without Kuki representation, analysts said it is unlikely that any meaningful discussion on the ethnic rioting which has engulfed Manipur for the last three months claiming more than 160 lives could be made.

Meanwhile, 40 MLAs have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security.

These MLAs, most of whom are ethnic Meiteis, also demanded the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups, implementation of NRC in the state and strengthening of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

Also read: Manipur: 40 MLAs send representation to PM Modi with 6 demands

