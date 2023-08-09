What is happening in Manipur can spill to Mizoram, Nagaland: JDU MP in LS

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ slammed the Centre over the violence in Manipur, saying unrest in the state could spill over to Nagaland and Mizoram, and impact the whole northeastern border.
“You can’t take Manipur lightly. Today, the incident happened in Manipur, tomorrow it will happen in Mizoram, the day after it can happen in Nagaland, and it will impact the whole northeastern border. You are not understanding the seriousness of the matter,” Singh said during the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, a former ally of the JD(U).
The JD(U) leader, better known as Lalan Singh, said Manipur has a “double engine government” yet the people of the state are losing faith in the government.
“There is so much hatred between the two communities, both communities have lost confidence in the government. They are blaming both governments (Centre and state) for the condition of Manipur,” he said. States that have a BJP government are termed as “double engine government” by the BJP.
The JD(U) leader also questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter. “Manipur is burning and not a single word has been uttered. Such a big incident happened and not a single word was spoken by the PM,” Singh said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“You are justifying Manipur by comparing it to other incidents in the country. Is this not the responsibility of the prime minister to say something on the matter?” Singh added.
He also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over election losses in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. “He (Shah) said that they will win Himachal Pradesh but his prediction failed. Similarly, they also lost Karnataka, and just like that they will also lose the 2024 elections,” the JD(U) leader said.
Also read: In pics: Thousands in Manipur rally for resolution to Naga peace talks
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Himalayan Film Festival to boost local filmmaking through short film competition
- What is happening in Manipur can spill to Mizoram, Nagaland: JDU MP in LS
- Northeast will unite to make Modi PM for third term: Assam CM
- Manipur violence: Christian, Dalit bodies demonstrate in Punjab
- Smriti Irani slams Cong, Rahul over ‘murder of India in Manipur’ jab
- After Meghalaya ‘no show’, Assam panel closes probe into Mukroh violence