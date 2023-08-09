What is happening in Manipur can spill to Mizoram, Nagaland: JDU MP in LS

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ slammed the Centre over the violence in Manipur, saying unrest in the state could spill over to Nagaland and Mizoram, and impact the whole northeastern border.

“You can’t take Manipur lightly. Today, the incident happened in Manipur, tomorrow it will happen in Mizoram, the day after it can happen in Nagaland, and it will impact the whole northeastern border. You are not understanding the seriousness of the matter,” Singh said during the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, a former ally of the JD(U).

The JD(U) leader, better known as Lalan Singh, said Manipur has a “double engine government” yet the people of the state are losing faith in the government.

“There is so much hatred between the two communities, both communities have lost confidence in the government. They are blaming both governments (Centre and state) for the condition of Manipur,” he said. States that have a BJP government are termed as “double engine government” by the BJP.

The JD(U) leader also questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter. “Manipur is burning and not a single word has been uttered. Such a big incident happened and not a single word was spoken by the PM,” Singh said.

“You are justifying Manipur by comparing it to other incidents in the country. Is this not the responsibility of the prime minister to say something on the matter?” Singh added.

He also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over election losses in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. “He (Shah) said that they will win Himachal Pradesh but his prediction failed. Similarly, they also lost Karnataka, and just like that they will also lose the 2024 elections,” the JD(U) leader said.

