Imphal: Three people, including two from Assam, were recently arrested in Manipur’s Kamjong district with smuggled brown sugar that was being transported in a truck from Dimapur.
According to an official report, troops of 24 Assam Rifles recovered 39 soap case (approximately 460 grams) of brown sugar drug from vehicle at Gamnom check post of Kamjong district.
The arrested persons have been identified as Adebe Dime alias Mataimi AS, 41, s/o Joyson AS of Old Wahong, Ukhrul district, presently residing at Saijang Zalukei, Nagaland, Milan Ali, 41, s/o Shaban Ali of Karai Kheti Bazaar, Barpeta, Assam and Sanju Choudhury, 38, s/o Ajit Choudhury of Masjid Gali, PO-Noonmati, PS- Chandmari, Guwahati, Assam.
The arrested persons along with seized drugs were immediately handed over to Shangshak Police Station in Ukhrul district.
According to the Police, a case has been registered at Shangshak Police Station FIR No. 03(08)2023/SSK-PS U/S: 21(c)/29/60(3) ND&PS Act.
The Investigating Officer, SI S Raingam informed that on August 4, the security personnel while checking the vehicle (Tata Truck) bearing Registration No. MNO4C 0671, unearthed 39 soap case of brown sugar in their vehicle.
Reportedly, the truck was ferrying buffaloes towards Dimapur and was carrying contraband drugs in collusion with cattle business. Mentioned may be made here that buffaloes were mostly transported from Huimin Thana border to Myanmar.
According to the police, a medical checkup for the three arrested persons were carried out at Ukhrul District Hospital on Saturday, and on the same day they were produced to Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ukhrul through a video conference. They were remanded to police custody for seven days till 11 August.
It was further informed that the three arrested persons will be taken to Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC), Imphal for further necessary investigation.
Lauding the Assam Rifles for their swift action in apprehending drugs smugglers,
SD Phareipam, president Raizan Traders’ Association (RTA), Kamjong district said that RTA has been working tirelessly to create an environment of healthy and friendly business relations to boost business across the Indo-Myanmar region within Kamjong district.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
However, such illicit trade has paralysed and hindered locals trading activities for our livelihood. RTA committed their stand to extend their best co-operation in their effort in eradication drug menace in Kamjong district.
The president further expressed their strong condemnation and urged for befitting punishment against those persons carrying out contraband business.
Also read: Manipur violence: SC sets up former women HC judges panel to oversee relief & rehabilitation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- A study of brainwaves could help explain why pain is hard to measure
- Sikkim: CM reshuffles cabinet, Rhenock MLA gets Culture Dept
- Arunachal RD minister directs officials to release funds under PMAY-G
- Assam Cong leaders move Union minister against ‘potential closure’ of fertiliser facility
- 3 killed, 2 injured as truck falls into gorge in Meghalaya
- Manipur: Three held for smuggling drugs in Kamjong