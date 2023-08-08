Imphal: Three people, including two from Assam, were recently arrested in Manipur’s Kamjong district with smuggled brown sugar that was being transported in a truck from Dimapur.

According to an official report, troops of 24 Assam Rifles recovered 39 soap case (approximately 460 grams) of brown sugar drug from vehicle at Gamnom check post of Kamjong district.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The arrested persons have been identified as Adebe Dime alias Mataimi AS, 41, s/o Joyson AS of Old Wahong, Ukhrul district, presently residing at Saijang Zalukei, Nagaland, Milan Ali, 41, s/o Shaban Ali of Karai Kheti Bazaar, Barpeta, Assam and Sanju Choudhury, 38, s/o Ajit Choudhury of Masjid Gali, PO-Noonmati, PS- Chandmari, Guwahati, Assam.

The arrested persons along with seized drugs were immediately handed over to Shangshak Police Station in Ukhrul district.

According to the Police, a case has been registered at Shangshak Police Station FIR No. 03(08)2023/SSK-PS U/S: 21(c)/29/60(3) ND&PS Act.

The Investigating Officer, SI S Raingam informed that on August 4, the security personnel while checking the vehicle (Tata Truck) bearing Registration No. MNO4C 0671, unearthed 39 soap case of brown sugar in their vehicle.

Reportedly, the truck was ferrying buffaloes towards Dimapur and was carrying contraband drugs in collusion with cattle business. Mentioned may be made here that buffaloes were mostly transported from Huimin Thana border to Myanmar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the police, a medical checkup for the three arrested persons were carried out at Ukhrul District Hospital on Saturday, and on the same day they were produced to Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ukhrul through a video conference. They were remanded to police custody for seven days till 11 August.

It was further informed that the three arrested persons will be taken to Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC), Imphal for further necessary investigation.

Lauding the Assam Rifles for their swift action in apprehending drugs smugglers,

SD Phareipam, president Raizan Traders’ Association (RTA), Kamjong district said that RTA has been working tirelessly to create an environment of healthy and friendly business relations to boost business across the Indo-Myanmar region within Kamjong district.

However, such illicit trade has paralysed and hindered locals trading activities for our livelihood. RTA committed their stand to extend their best co-operation in their effort in eradication drug menace in Kamjong district.

The president further expressed their strong condemnation and urged for befitting punishment against those persons carrying out contraband business.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Manipur violence: SC sets up former women HC judges panel to oversee relief & rehabilitation

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









