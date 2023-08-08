Manipur: Kuki body endorses UNC’s proposed mass rally

Imphal: The Kuki Inpi Manipur, an apex Kuki organisation in Manipur, has officially endorsed the massive rallies called by the United Naga Council (UNC) across the Naga-inhabited districts on August 9.
The Apex Naga body proposed mass rallies to press for concluding the peace talks with the Centre based on the Framework Agreement.
In a statement, KIM information and publicity secretary Janghaolun Haokip stated: “Enduring the apathetic attitude of the successive Manipur governments for over fifty years vis-a-vis denial of tribals’ constitutional rights and institutional injustices meted out by the majoritarian hegemony in socio-politico and economic spheres upon the suppressed tribal communities, it is prudent on the part of the central leadership to act conscientiously and expedite the processes of resolving the legitimate demands of both the tribal communities in the form of separate administration for the Kukis and in conformity with the Framework Agreement for the Nagas to ensure lasting peace in the beleaguered, torn-apart state of Manipur.”
The proposed mass rallies will be held in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts from 10 am onwards.
According to the UNC, the Indo-Naga peace process has made significant progress, with the signing of the Historic Framework Agreement between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) on August 3, 2015.
However, the inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause for concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation, it stated.
