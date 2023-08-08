Manipur: Assam Rifles replaced with CRPF along Bishnupur-Kangvai road

Imphal: Amid continued volatility in Manipur, the state government has deployed the 128 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and replaced the 9th Assam Rifles along the Bishnupur to Kangvai road stretch.

Fresh violence and firing continue to be reported in the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border.

As per the government order issued and signed by the additional general of police (law and order), Manipur L Kailun stated that in partial modification of the office’s order of even number dated August 3, the naka/checkpoint at Moirang Lamkhai in Bishnupur to Kangvai road shall be manned by civil police and CRPF in place of the 9th Assam Rifles with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to sources close to the development, at least 10 more companies of central forces, including one Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), arrived in Manipur on Sunday to control the prevailing situation which first broke out on May 3. Sources also informed that a total of 134 central forces, in addition to state forces, have been deployed at present to oversee the overall law and order situation in the state.

It may be noted that people in the state, especially those living in valley areas, have been protesting to remove the Assam Rifles from the state and replace them with other central forces due to the trust deficit towards the AR personnel, especially during the present ethnic conflict in the state.

