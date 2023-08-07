Manipur: Naga body calls for massive rallies to conclude peace talks

Imphal: A powerful Naga body in Manipur has called for holding massive rallies in Naga-inhabited areas in the northeastern state on August 9 to press for successfully concluding the peace talks with the Centre based on the Framework Agreement.
The United Naga Council (UNC), in a statement, said that rallies will be held in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts from 10 am on Wednesday.
“The inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause of concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The UNC appealed to all Nagas to participate in the rallies in large numbers.
It said that the peace process made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015.
Also Read | Manipur: Meira Paibis to stage protests against Assam Rifles
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why wild bird feeding might be good for humans but not for birds: Study
- Manipur: Naga body calls for massive rallies to conclude peace talks
- Assam: Kamrup Metro launches Mission Indradhanush 5.0
- Independence Day celebrations to kickstart in Assam from Aug 8: CM Himanta
- Manipur: Meira Paibis to stage protests against Assam Rifles
- Manipur violence: Tribal leaders to meet HM Amit Shah in Delhi today