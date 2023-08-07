Manipur: Meira Paibis stage protests against Assam Rifles

Imphal: Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, on Monday staged protests against Assam Rifles in the Imphal Valley.
They staged sit-in demonstrations in various localities blocking roads, demanding the removal of Assam Rifles from violence-hit areas and accusing the paramilitary force of “brutality during recent agitations”.
Meira Paibi, which literally means ‘women torch bearers’, took the decision to conduct the stir during a convention held in Malom Tulihal area in Imphal West district on Sunday.
In Hodam Leirak area in Imphal West district, dozens of women came out on the streets and blocked one lane of the Tiddim Road which leads to Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.
They also staged sit-in demonstrations in Kwakeithel, Uripok and Singjamei areas in Imphal West district and Angom Leikai and Khurai areas in Imphal East district.
Similar protests were also held in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts.
L Mema, a protester at Hodam Leirak, told reporters, “Our protest was necessitated by the continuous brutal crackdown by the Assam Rifles on the public, including women. Evidence has come to light that Assam Rifles is biased and is targeting the Meiteis instead of discharging their duties responsibly and sincerely.”
Meanwhile, curfew in the Imphal East and West districts was relaxed from 5 am to noon on Monday.
Separate statements were issued by the office of the respective district magistrates in this regard.
“Restriction of movement of the public from their residence is hereby lifted from 5 am to noon on August 7 to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items,” the notifications stated.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Curfew relaxation was shortened to 5 am to 10.30 am on Saturday after three people, including a father-son duo, were killed in their sleep and their bodies were later slashed with swords by militants in Bishnupur district.
The curfew relaxation period was from 5 am to 6 pm in the twin Imphal districts before the incident. There was no relaxation of curfew on Sunday.
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipur on May 3, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.
Also Read | Manipur: Naga body calls for massive rallies to conclude peace talks
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man held in Guwahati after video of torturing mother goes viral
- Over 80 families evacuated from South Mizoram amid flood alert
- Tripura: Five, including two cops, injured in acid attack
- Manipur: Meira Paibis stage protests against Assam Rifles
- Manipur violence: SC sets up former women HC judges panel to oversee relief & rehabilitation
- Editor’s Guild sends team to probe media reporting in Manipur