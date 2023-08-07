Editor's Guild sends team to probe media reporting in Manipur

Guwahati: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has sent out a three-member fact finding team to Manipur to document the media’s coverage of the ongoing ethnic violence.

The team of senior journalists will be in Manipur from August 7-10.

Through a release, the EGI informed that it has received several representations, including from the Indian Army, about the uneven and biased reportage of the ethnic clashes in Manipur by the local and national media.

As per these complaints, such media reporting has further fanned the flames of violence in the state through incorrect reporting, wrong facts, and fake news.

The team will “document the inconsistencies in the media’s coverage of the violence, and the role this could have played in spreading divisiveness during this critical period”.

After the Guild expressed its deep concerns on July 14, it sent out the fact-finding team comprising Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan, and Sanjay Kapoor to Manipur.

The team will examine the reportage of the violence by the media; whether media was indeed biased and divisive as alleged by several stakeholders, and to gather evidence; to understand and document the way media’s coverage deepened the fissures; impact of internet shutdown on the ability of the media to function.

The Guild has requested all interested stakeholders to co-operate with the fact-finding and support this exercise of “truth seeking and introspection on the conduct of the press in such a critical situation”.

