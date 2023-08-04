Manipur: Kuki bodies warn Kuki-Zo MLAs not to attend assembly session

Imphal: Days after the United Naga Council (UNC) directed the Naga MLAs to refrain from attending the special session assembly convened amid the Manipur crisis, the Kuki bodies have issued a similar directive.

A statement issued by the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Kuki Chiefs’ Association (KSAM) and Kuki Women Union (KWU) stated that the cabinet meeting has resolved that no Kuki-Zo MLA must participate in the upcoming assembly session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly either in person or video conferencing in the interest of the people.

Any Kuki-Zo MLA participating in the special session must himself/herself hold all responsibility to answer to the people, the Kuki apex bodies warned.

It further stated that it is utterly regrettable that a state government is at the dictate of a particular community.

Stating that the Kuki-Zo community has irreparably lost trust and confidence in the state government, the bodies said that any participation with the state government will be utterly aimless.

“The Kuki-Zo people cannot be bound by any resolution adopted by the Special Assembly session, and will not accept any attempt to impose such resolutions on our land and our people,” it stated.

While reaffirming their demand for total separation of administration from Manipur, the bodies stated that it is the only solution to the ongoing ethnic strife under Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

